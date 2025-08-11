 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19552935 Edited 11 August 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where DM didn't see player listing
  • Localization issues fixed on various popups
  • Delete button fixed for tokens where sometimes it didn't delete for players
  • Add Money to Player system is fixed
  • Save / Load system fixed

