- Fixed an issue where DM didn't see player listing
- Localization issues fixed on various popups
- Delete button fixed for tokens where sometimes it didn't delete for players
- Add Money to Player system is fixed
- Save / Load system fixed
🛠 Patch Notes - Version 1.93
