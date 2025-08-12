Fantasy Zoo 1.0 is now out and it has left the early access!
New large update including:
12 new animals
New buildings
More challenges
UI improvements, including custom ui color
And more...
1.0 Patch Notes
While loading old saves might work its recommended to start a new save. Some stuff might not be loaded properly from the old saves.
Animals
Added 12 new animals
Direwolf, lives on tundra, social pack animal
Jotun, ice giant on tundra, strong with some unique requirements
Yeti, lives on tundra, social pack animal
Ghost, undead in graveyard, ethereal so can pass through non magical walls
Manticore, aggressive animal in jungle
Troll, strong animal in mountains
Living statue, guardian in desert, requires mana to operate
Hydra, large lake animal
Water elemental, lives in lakes
Earth elemental, strong, slow and lives forest
Air elemental, social and flying animal, hard to keep in enclosure
Fire elemental, volcanic and likes to lava bathe, sets fires around it
Tuned all animals strength values
Sphinx is no longer social and requires guard target
Barrier wall now prevents petrification
Slimes are now dark green to fit better into environment
Guests and their buildings
Added new stalls and reworked old stalls
Bread stall is now Burger stall
Drink stall is now Refreshment stall (standing consume)
Salad stall is now Fruit stall (standing consume)
New Meat stall
New Candy stall, slightly increases happiness (standing consume)
New Bottle stall, as the old drink stall sells bottles
New Potion stall, special stall with special effect such as speed and memory loss
Stalls have now style selector to change their appearance
Each stalls has only the 4 material variations now instead of each one being its own building
Removed old variations
Guest can now consume some items while standing
Added new toilets
New model and variations for the outhouse
New stone toilet, slightly larger toilet
New Magical toilet, a toilet that is small from outside and large inside
Added new trash items
Tuned trash container capacity to fit more trash
Misc stuff
Finished the lake environment with new assets
New models and assets added to volcanic environment
Added new animal buildings
Gameplay
Added bunch of new challenges
Added new research Ancient
Added the new items into the research tree
Added dried lake to as map preset
UI
Added Custom UI Color setting
Improved build buttons order
Added all button to environment selector
Added category selector for guest buildings
Added setting to change build button sizes
Improved animal building info
Added UI for the new building style selector
New loading screen backgrounds
Added more graphic settings
Bug fixes
Animals should not agro to animals in different enclosures
Fixed bug where animals could break barrier walls
Fixed bug where new animals would count in challenge before being building
Fixed bug where animals would unnecessarily log as being stuck
Challenge menus now hide the reward text if not active
+ Fixes that I did not remember to log anywhere
