Major 12 August 2025 Build 19552733
Update notes via Steam Community

Fantasy Zoo 1.0 is now out and it has left the early access!

New large update including:

  • 12 new animals

  • New buildings

  • More challenges

  • UI improvements, including custom ui color

  • And more...

1.0 Patch Notes

  • While loading old saves might work its recommended to start a new save. Some stuff might not be loaded properly from the old saves.

Animals

  • Added 12 new animals

    • Direwolf, lives on tundra, social pack animal

    • Jotun, ice giant on tundra, strong with some unique requirements

    • Yeti, lives on tundra, social pack animal

    • Ghost, undead in graveyard, ethereal so can pass through non magical walls

    • Manticore, aggressive animal in jungle

    • Troll, strong animal in mountains

    • Living statue, guardian in desert, requires mana to operate

    • Hydra, large lake animal

    • Water elemental, lives in lakes

    • Earth elemental, strong, slow and lives forest

    • Air elemental, social and flying animal, hard to keep in enclosure

    • Fire elemental, volcanic and likes to lava bathe, sets fires around it

  • Tuned all animals strength values

  • Sphinx is no longer social and requires guard target

  • Barrier wall now prevents petrification

  • Slimes are now dark green to fit better into environment

Guests and their buildings

  • Added new stalls and reworked old stalls

    • Bread stall is now Burger stall

    • Drink stall is now Refreshment stall (standing consume)

    • Salad stall is now Fruit stall (standing consume)

    • New Meat stall

    • New Candy stall, slightly increases happiness (standing consume)

    • New Bottle stall, as the old drink stall sells bottles

    • New Potion stall, special stall with special effect such as speed and memory loss

  • Stalls have now style selector to change their appearance

  • Each stalls has only the 4 material variations now instead of each one being its own building

  • Removed old variations

  • Guest can now consume some items while standing

  • Added new toilets

    • New model and variations for the outhouse

    • New stone toilet, slightly larger toilet

    • New Magical toilet, a toilet that is small from outside and large inside

  • Added new trash items

  • Tuned trash container capacity to fit more trash

Misc stuff

  • Finished the lake environment with new assets

  • New models and assets added to volcanic environment

  • Added new animal buildings

Gameplay

  • Added bunch of new challenges

  • Added new research Ancient

  • Added the new items into the research tree

  • Added dried lake to as map preset

UI

  • Added Custom UI Color setting

  • Improved build buttons order

  • Added all button to environment selector

  • Added category selector for guest buildings

  • Added setting to change build button sizes

  • Improved animal building info

  • Added UI for the new building style selector

  • New loading screen backgrounds

  • Added more graphic settings

Bug fixes

  • Animals should not agro to animals in different enclosures

  • Fixed bug where animals could break barrier walls

  • Fixed bug where new animals would count in challenge before being building

  • Fixed bug where animals would unnecessarily log as being stuck

  • Challenge menus now hide the reward text if not active

  • + Fixes that I did not remember to log anywhere

