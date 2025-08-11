Adjusted monster configurations
Map Editor upgrade: Added settings for initial difficulty & scaling rate in Endless Mode
Fixed crashes when opening Custom Maps without existing files
Patched false triggers for building damage achievements
Resolved incorrect unlocks for unit damage achievements
Patch v1.1.30
Update notes via Steam Community
