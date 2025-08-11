 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19552705 Edited 11 August 2025 – 09:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted monster configurations

  • Map Editor upgrade: Added settings for initial difficulty & scaling rate in Endless Mode

  • Fixed crashes when opening Custom Maps without existing files

  • Patched false triggers for building damage achievements

  • Resolved incorrect unlocks for unit damage achievements

