- The attribute points reward system has been updated once more after matches. Important matches now have a higher chance of either increasing or decreasing attribute points. Additionally, if the results of a championship match are close, the losing team may not have its attributes decrease.
- A bug in the Global League has been fixed, preventing the event from advancing to the second year.
Website:
https://simcups.com
Update Notes Aug 11st, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
