11 August 2025 Build 19552702
Update notes via Steam Community
- The attribute points reward system has been updated once more after matches. Important matches now have a higher chance of either increasing or decreasing attribute points. Additionally, if the results of a championship match are close, the losing team may not have its attributes decrease.

- A bug in the Global League has been fixed, preventing the event from advancing to the second year.

Website:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
