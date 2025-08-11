- “+n% Extra Melee Attack Chance” granted by Slate - Multiple Attacks has been increased to 30%/45%/60%/80%/100% (previously 30%/35%/40%/50%/60%).
- “+n% Extra Melee Attack Chance” granted by Relic - Shadow of Conspiracy has been increased to 40%/70%/100%/150%/200% (previously 20%/40%/60%/100%/140%).
- The effect of Relic - Shadow of Conspiracy now is unique.
- The effect of the Guardian core talent - Ascetic is cannot dodged now(it can still be blocked).
- The "Kills enemies with 20% Life or less instantly on Hit" affix no longer kills you by damaging yourself.
- Adjusting the Slate of a Stance skill will now automatically disable the Stance skill.
- Fixed missing icons for Poison and Elemental Disintegration.
- Some UI adjustments have been made.
HOT FIX 1.5.1.2 Beta
Update notes via Steam Community
