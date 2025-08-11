 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19552687 Edited 11 August 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • “+n% Extra Melee Attack Chance” granted by Slate - Multiple Attacks has been increased to 30%/45%/60%/80%/100% (previously 30%/35%/40%/50%/60%).
  • “+n% Extra Melee Attack Chance” granted by Relic - Shadow of Conspiracy has been increased to 40%/70%/100%/150%/200% (previously 20%/40%/60%/100%/140%).
  • The effect of Relic - Shadow of Conspiracy now is unique.
  • The effect of the Guardian core talent - Ascetic is cannot dodged now(it can still be blocked).
  • The "Kills enemies with 20% Life or less instantly on Hit" affix no longer kills you by damaging yourself.
  • Adjusting the Slate of a Stance skill will now automatically disable the Stance skill.
  • Fixed missing icons for Poison and Elemental Disintegration.
  • Some UI adjustments have been made.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link