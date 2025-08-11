 Skip to content
11 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Gigaslave players,


We are currently actively addressing the bugs that have been encountered.


Fixed issues:


  1. Forced exit when selling items in the personal store.

  2. Forced exit from the game when upgrading weapons.


Issues pending fix in the upcoming server maintenance update:
3. The problem where authorized experience points cannot be increased in the Death Match mode.


To reduce the difficulty of increasing authorization, we have added a drop card that provides 10,000 PVE authorized experience points.


These issues will be fixed in our next server maintenance (in 4 days).


If more issues are collected, we will continue to update you.


Sincerely,
The Gigaslave Operation Team

