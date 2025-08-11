Dear Gigaslave players,





We are currently actively addressing the bugs that have been encountered.





Fixed issues:





Forced exit when selling items in the personal store. Forced exit from the game when upgrading weapons.





Issues pending fix in the upcoming server maintenance update:

3. The problem where authorized experience points cannot be increased in the Death Match mode.





To reduce the difficulty of increasing authorization, we have added a drop card that provides 10,000 PVE authorized experience points.





These issues will be fixed in our next server maintenance (in 4 days).





If more issues are collected, we will continue to update you.





Sincerely,

The Gigaslave Operation Team