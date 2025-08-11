Dear Gigaslave players,
We are currently actively addressing the bugs that have been encountered.
Fixed issues:
Forced exit when selling items in the personal store.
Forced exit from the game when upgrading weapons.
Issues pending fix in the upcoming server maintenance update:
3. The problem where authorized experience points cannot be increased in the Death Match mode.
To reduce the difficulty of increasing authorization, we have added a drop card that provides 10,000 PVE authorized experience points.
These issues will be fixed in our next server maintenance (in 4 days).
If more issues are collected, we will continue to update you.
Sincerely,
The Gigaslave Operation Team
Changed files in this update