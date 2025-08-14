Hi Survivors!❄️



Get your survival skills ready - as Frost Survival VR is now available! 🎉



We are so excited that our game is finally out! We’ve worked hard to create an immersive and enjoyable VR experience and we hope that our players will have a great time playing it. We want to thank all our supporters, our community, and every beta tester who dedicated their time to play and provide feedback. You have been our greatest motivation throughout the game development! 🫶



🎮Once you’ve purchased the game, please don’t hesitate to share your first impressions and leave an honest review on Steam. Your reviews mean a lot to us. We’re excited to hear your thoughts and feedback!

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out.



We encourage you to join our community on Discord, and follow us on TikTok, X and Reddit.



Your survival starts today - after a series of unfortunate events, you find yourself a castaway in an ice-covered wilderness.

Will you survive!?



Play it now!





Needs & Survival 🏹

Isolated from the rest of the world, you must rely on your own wits and limited resources to survive harsh conditions in this Sandbox Survival. Your main goal is to stay alive, but how?

Build your Base: Build a shelter to escape the frost and replenish vital strengths.

Tools & Weapons: To survive and fully exploit your surroundings, you will need a variety of tools.

Hunt, Craft & Gather: Hunt wild animals to gain food and resources.

Winter & Wilderness❄️

Surviving isn't easy. Strategizing your moves is crucial to staying alive. Complete essential tasks during daylight and be aware of the darkness, as nighttime brings lower temperatures. Weather conditions are unpredictable and change dynamically, so always be prepared! Explore a huge map, but remember that not every place is safe; some may be inaccessible based on your current gear.

Safe & Sane 👾

Survival isn’t just about staying alive; it’s also about staying sane. How do you keep your humanity in this frozen hell?

In Frost Survival VR, you must take care of not only your physiological needs, such as hunger, thirst, and keeping yourself warm, but also your mental health. If you neglect it, reality may start to blur with illusion. Fake sounds and creatures will make survival even more challenging. But beware - some figments of your imagination can harm you!

Multiplayer Experience👥

Try to survive alone or cooperate with others in a multiplayer experience.

Do you like playing alone? Don’t worry, there are some uncovered secrets scattered across the frozen wilderness that will help you endure. Or you can work together with other players: gather resources, insulate your shelter, and defend against threats like cold, hunger, and dangerous animals. Shape your survival sandbox experience your way!







