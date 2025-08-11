Multiplayer

Today, we are releasing the Coop Meowtiplayer Update for Bongo Cat!

You can now Bongo away together with up to 100 friends while you work, study, or game.

Everything is handled by Steam, so no servers, or other stuff you need to connect to. Just a seamless Steam integration.



Check out this cool trailer!!

Fruit Fusion Sets

When you are in a multiplayer session with at least one other player, you will receive a pop-up after a while. In this pop-up, you have to choose whether you are team Strawberry, Pineapple, or Watermelon.



These item sets can only be obtained by playing multiplayer, and you can only drop one of the item sets.

New supporter items: the GODS

This contains 3 skins and 3 hats. Poseidon, Zeus and Hades!

This helps us to support the ongoing development and cosmetics creation, we want to Bongo as long as possible!

Get them each, or get the 33% discount if you grab all them.

Patch notes: