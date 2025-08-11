I really hope you enjoy the game, I've worked hard to make the game as good as it can be and I hope you see that too. If you do enjoy the game please remember to leave a review as it really helps the game reach a wider audience.

What's new?

The game expands on the demo with the following:

Stages 4 & 5

Endless Mode

8 different setups

8 different scenarios (setups with unique rules or constraints)

125 badges (including 8 unlockable badges)

6 challenge modes for each setup

a custom match and setup mode

47 Steam achievements

I believe the newer badges are some of the best (especially the unlockable badges) and lead to much better builds than before.

What about the demo?

I was intending to remove the demo, as I'd been told it can hurt sales. But I've decided to keep the demo for now as

I don't want to take it away from people who can't afford the game at the moment. I think it's the most consumer friendly approach to let people try before they buy.

I'll update the demo to make it clearer what's missing from the demo when compared to the full game, but apart from that (and some bug fixes) it will stay the same.

What's next?

I'll continue fixing bugs as they come up - please report anything, however small, in the bugs channel over on discord.

I'll also be working on mobile versions, and depending on how well the game does, possibly console ports.

I would also love to do a content update at some point as I love the game and still love working on it. Possibly around the time of tabletop fest in January 2026 (which Passant will be a part of!).

Thank you

Lastly I just want to say thank you to everyone that's played the demo, given the game a wishlist or been a part of the discord community. I really appreciate it.

All the best,

Marc