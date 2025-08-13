 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19552430 Edited 13 August 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Dear ballers,

We have applied sanction to the users who used illegal program and abuse system to get benefit for summer league

1) Permanent Ban
I## S###k ## ##g ###k I###d# U (Steam)
I## S###k ## ##g ###k I###d# U (Steam)
B## B###k ###k I###d# ##ur ##s (Steam)
I## G###g T# ###k ###r #u##y (Steam)

2) League Ranking Reset
*PS
Da###es##o##-
Z##o_###b###2
To###_y##o##
X##xi##N-
R####ty###st2

*XB
Y#g###lik###20
w##bo###ve

*ST
N##LE
T##G###la###a#B
악 #
##比呂
Μ##χ#ϊ
F###A###_82

The 3on3 FreeStyle Team will continue to monitor abnormal gameplay to ensure a fair and competitive environment for all players. Actions that disrupt or compromise the integrity of the game will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Thank you!

[color=yellow]- 3on3 Freestyle Team[/color]

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link