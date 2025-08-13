User Sanction: 2025.08.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear ballers,
We have applied sanction to the users who used illegal program and abuse system to get benefit for summer league
1) Permanent Ban
I## S###k ## ##g ###k I###d# U (Steam)
I## S###k ## ##g ###k I###d# U (Steam)
B## B###k ###k I###d# ##ur ##s (Steam)
I## G###g T# ###k ###r #u##y (Steam)
2) League Ranking Reset
*PS
Da###es##o##-
Z##o_###b###2
To###_y##o##
X##xi##N-
R####ty###st2
*XB
Y#g###lik###20
w##bo###ve
*ST
N##LE
T##G###la###a#B
악 #
##比呂
Μ##χ#ϊ
F###A###_82
The 3on3 FreeStyle Team will continue to monitor abnormal gameplay to ensure a fair and competitive environment for all players. Actions that disrupt or compromise the integrity of the game will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Thank you!
[color=yellow]- 3on3 Freestyle Team[/color]
