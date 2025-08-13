Dear ballers,We have applied sanction to the users who used illegal program and abuse system to get benefit for summer leagueI## S###k ## ##g ###k I###d# U (Steam)I## S###k ## ##g ###k I###d# U (Steam)B## B###k ###k I###d# ##ur ##s (Steam)I## G###g T# ###k ###r #u##y (Steam)Da###es##o##-Z##o_###b###2To###_y##o##X##xi##N-R####ty###st2Y#g###lik###20w##bo###veN##LET##G###la###a#B악 ###比呂Μ##χ#ϊF###A###_82The 3on3 FreeStyle Team will continue to monitor abnormal gameplay to ensure a fair and competitive environment for all players. Actions that disrupt or compromise the integrity of the game will not be tolerated under any circumstances.Thank you!