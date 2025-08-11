Interstellar Update:

Added a new planet to explore in the Unknown regions of space. This section of space is uncharted by any faction. The mission starts on the United Commonwealth Home world in a forest on the southern green belt. Prerequisites: Delta 5 Recon Drone must be in the party and the player has completed the main campaign (considering dropping the second requirement but be warned that it was put in place to prevent the player from getting wiped as the missions are rated as harder difficulty).

Updated Delta's paint scheme to set him apart from the other drones.

Added new enemy skins. Both the new enemies and their environments are meant to resemble a bleached out environment.**

Added new armor parts for Delta. This includes Flak Plating and a new Shield, and a Repair Core that are meant to augment machine units.

For non-machine units, a Flak Armor set has also been added to the game. While this set can be used by any humanoid, it only drops if the player doesn't already have the body armor. Additionally, it is advised to give it to Nori (if the player recruited her), as she doesn't have a unique armor of her own, unlike the other party members.

If you're unsure, the demo, A Short Adventure, would be a fair gauge if you as a player may or may not want to pick up the full games. It's free.

This is more of a hobby for me at this point than something I do full time. That said, it would not be outside the realm of possibility to add more achievements.* One has been added to Horizons/A Short Adventure as a proof of concept.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us on the discussion board. There's even a leveling guide there for Luminous Skies: A Short Adventure and Horizons. It's probably the best point of contact. I'll keep working on these games, slowly, patiently (whether it be player input or something I've been drafting).

We hope you enjoy the game and have a great day.

*A series of journals was created as an efficient way to keep player progress up to date and the game continuously running, even when Steam is having technical difficulties. It is now a matter of integration with Steam without compromising performance or uptime. In theory, it should be easy but I never underestimate my own ability to find new and exciting ways to break things.

Each and everyone of you reading this is awesome.

