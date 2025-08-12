 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19552399 Edited 12 August 2025 – 14:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


To help shorten the wait for our upcoming Major Update, we're releasing an additional Bug Fix Patch later this week.
We’re also actively working on further bug fixes and improvements that will be included in the next patches.
Stay tuned – we’re excited to share more details about Update 19.0 very soon!

 

Changelog: 

Improvements

  • Lights adjusted for Morning Shifts

Bugfixes

  • Fixed Possessing Bag of Heroin is unjustified when NPC is carrying it

  • Fixed Custom ELS pattern don't work with Unmarked Lightbars

  • Fixed Driver of vehicle is car surfing

  • Fixed crash when audio system cannot spawn sound

  • Fixed APV modding issues

  • Fixed Impossible to Focus on NPV/NPC while inside APV

  • Fixed Player gets stuck momentarily in damaged APV door

  • Fixed APV unavailable with season pass

  • Fixed -CP when surrendering the thief during the "Catch the Thief" Event

  • Fixed -CP when Ticketing during Parking Bus Stop

  • Fixed APV sounds are too loud, needs balancing

  • Fixed APV Bullbar attachment further fixed

  • Fixed vehicle gets set wrong initial rotation when exiting garage

  • Fixed car gets stuck when exiting Bannock garage

  • Fixed MS Store is unable to join MP Sessions

  • Fixed ELS not bright enough during Morning shifts

  • Fixed Missing Blackbird Theatre in North Point

Localization Issue Fixes

  • Fixed Looking Direction Tooltip Is Not Localized

  • Fixed DUI & Possessing Drugs Localiation for Traditional Chinese, Japanese Korean & Polish

  • Fixed DUI localization in korean, spanish, french

  • Fixed Liability Reason Tooltip not localized

Changed files in this update

Project Bavaria Content Depot 997011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link