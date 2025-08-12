To help shorten the wait for our upcoming Major Update, we're releasing an additional Bug Fix Patch later this week.
We’re also actively working on further bug fixes and improvements that will be included in the next patches.
Stay tuned – we’re excited to share more details about Update 19.0 very soon!
Changelog:
Improvements
Lights adjusted for Morning Shifts
Bugfixes
Fixed Possessing Bag of Heroin is unjustified when NPC is carrying it
Fixed Custom ELS pattern don't work with Unmarked Lightbars
Fixed Driver of vehicle is car surfing
Fixed crash when audio system cannot spawn sound
Fixed APV modding issues
Fixed Impossible to Focus on NPV/NPC while inside APV
Fixed Player gets stuck momentarily in damaged APV door
Fixed APV unavailable with season pass
Fixed -CP when surrendering the thief during the "Catch the Thief" Event
Fixed -CP when Ticketing during Parking Bus Stop
Fixed APV sounds are too loud, needs balancing
Fixed APV Bullbar attachment further fixed
Fixed vehicle gets set wrong initial rotation when exiting garage
Fixed car gets stuck when exiting Bannock garage
Fixed MS Store is unable to join MP Sessions
Fixed ELS not bright enough during Morning shifts
Fixed Missing Blackbird Theatre in North Point
Localization Issue Fixes
Fixed Looking Direction Tooltip Is Not Localized
Fixed DUI & Possessing Drugs Localiation for Traditional Chinese, Japanese Korean & Polish
Fixed DUI localization in korean, spanish, french
Fixed Liability Reason Tooltip not localized
Changed files in this update