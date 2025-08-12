

To help shorten the wait for our upcoming Major Update, we're releasing an additional Bug Fix Patch later this week.

We’re also actively working on further bug fixes and improvements that will be included in the next patches.

Stay tuned – we’re excited to share more details about Update 19.0 very soon!

Changelog:

Improvements

Lights adjusted for Morning Shifts

Bugfixes

Fixed Possessing Bag of Heroin is unjustified when NPC is carrying it

Fixed Custom ELS pattern don't work with Unmarked Lightbars

Fixed Driver of vehicle is car surfing

Fixed crash when audio system cannot spawn sound

Fixed APV modding issues

Fixed Impossible to Focus on NPV/NPC while inside APV

Fixed Player gets stuck momentarily in damaged APV door

Fixed APV unavailable with season pass

Fixed -CP when surrendering the thief during the "Catch the Thief" Event

Fixed -CP when Ticketing during Parking Bus Stop

Fixed APV sounds are too loud, needs balancing

Fixed APV Bullbar attachment further fixed

Fixed vehicle gets set wrong initial rotation when exiting garage

Fixed car gets stuck when exiting Bannock garage

Fixed MS Store is unable to join MP Sessions

Fixed ELS not bright enough during Morning shifts

Fixed Missing Blackbird Theatre in North Point

Localization Issue Fixes