Dear Gigaslave players, we are currently actively addressing the bugs encountered.





This includes the issue where the Death Battle mode fails to increase authorized experience points. To reduce the difficulty of improving authorization, we have added PVE authorized experience point drop cards with 10,000 points.





These issues will be fixed in the next downtime maintenance (in 4 days).

If more issues are collected, we will continue to update them.





The Gigaslave Operation Team