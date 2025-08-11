 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
11 August 2025 Build 19552381 Edited 11 August 2025 – 09:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Gigaslave players, we are currently actively addressing the bugs encountered.


  1. This includes the issue where the Death Battle mode fails to increase authorized experience points.

  2. To reduce the difficulty of improving authorization, we have added PVE authorized experience point drop cards with 10,000 points.


These issues will be fixed in the next downtime maintenance (in 4 days).
If more issues are collected, we will continue to update them.


The Gigaslave Operation Team

