11 August 2025 Build 19552358 Edited 11 August 2025 – 09:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Old Save Games

  • Trader and transporter counts updated to match new game constants.

  • Outdated buildings rebuilt using base stats, upgrades, modifications, synergy, and global effects.

  • Outdated research effects removed; current research bonuses applied (e.g., unit speed, capacity).

Changes

  • Moved road/bridge deconstruction to a new build menu item.

  • Added global building count to build tooltips.

  • Hovering over a build item now highlights all buildings of that type.

  • Achievements now unlockable in custom maps.

  • Guard flags can be set on bridges.

  • Battles no longer occur on bridges; nearest bridgehead is used instead.

  • Added shortcut T for research tree.

  • Added shortcut Tab to select knights.

Bugfixes

  • Single-slot residential buildings now start with “Content” happiness to prevent early departure.

  • Global stock info now updates correctly when a city is deconstructed.

  • Cities can no longer share duplicate names.

  • Fixed scouting sometimes revealing the entire map too early.

  • Fixed certain modifications reducing instead of boosting production.

  • Fixed some research effects not applying.

  • Fixed quests occasionally not starting.

  • Fixed possible crash during city destruction.

  • Battle zones now clean up correctly when a trader’s city is deconstructed.

  • Fixed final quest not spawning in some games.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1313291
  • Loading history…
