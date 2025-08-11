Old Save Games
Trader and transporter counts updated to match new game constants.
Outdated buildings rebuilt using base stats, upgrades, modifications, synergy, and global effects.
Outdated research effects removed; current research bonuses applied (e.g., unit speed, capacity).
Changes
Moved road/bridge deconstruction to a new build menu item.
Added global building count to build tooltips.
Hovering over a build item now highlights all buildings of that type.
Achievements now unlockable in custom maps.
Guard flags can be set on bridges.
Battles no longer occur on bridges; nearest bridgehead is used instead.
Added shortcut T for research tree.
Added shortcut Tab to select knights.
Bugfixes
Single-slot residential buildings now start with “Content” happiness to prevent early departure.
Global stock info now updates correctly when a city is deconstructed.
Cities can no longer share duplicate names.
Fixed scouting sometimes revealing the entire map too early.
Fixed certain modifications reducing instead of boosting production.
Fixed some research effects not applying.
Fixed quests occasionally not starting.
Fixed possible crash during city destruction.
Battle zones now clean up correctly when a trader’s city is deconstructed.
Fixed final quest not spawning in some games.
