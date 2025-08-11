 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19552348 Edited 11 August 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In last patch, we introduced some new critical bugs:


  • If you were to launch the game for the first time, it would fail to create a configuration, and you would not be able to launch the game. This should be fixed.

  • Upon switching levels, it could crash the game. This should be fixed.

  • The transition from level 6, to level 7 when interacting with the boat, was hanging out. This should be fixed.

  • The map would display too fast, before your little goblin pull out their paper. Now we wait they finish before showing it.


As always, if you have issues, leave a message on the Steam Forums, our discord, or send us an email at support@tsukumogami.software .

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2945951
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2945952
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2945953
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link