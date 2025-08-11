- If you were to launch the game for the first time, it would fail to create a configuration, and you would not be able to launch the game. This should be fixed.
- Upon switching levels, it could crash the game. This should be fixed.
- The transition from level 6, to level 7 when interacting with the boat, was hanging out. This should be fixed.
- The map would display too fast, before your little goblin pull out their paper. Now we wait they finish before showing it.
As always, if you have issues, leave a message on the Steam Forums, our discord, or send us an email at support@tsukumogami.software .
Changed files in this update