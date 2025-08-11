Welcome aboard, fish freaks and horror heads!

We’ve netted a load of spooky improvements and fresh features for your next trip into the fog. Steven Seagull is still “working on himself” (or hiding?), but a new creepy arrival is ready to haunt your catch.

👻 New Monster Feature

Sea Ghast Emerges - A spectral horror now roams the Ship Graveyard… Keep your eyes peeled, and be ready to run... Or swim 🌊

🎣 Gameplay & Systems

First-Person Animations - Watch your own hands panic as you fish, repair, and flail. ✋

Interactive Newspaper - A brand new 3D model you can click to read, perfect for catching up on the local news. 📰

Fish Rarity Display - Rarity is now shown when you catch a fish, so you know just how special (or cursed) it is. 🐟

Emote Camera - Emotes now zoom out to third-person for full dramatic effect. 🎭

Steam Deck Support - Fish from the comfort of your couch! 🎮

New Islands added - Explore some new islands and landmarks in Driftwood Bay! 👀

🛠️ Fixes & Polish

Lighthouse Ambience - Loops correctly and syncs for everyone. 🌊

Fixed Island & Debris Colliders - No more ghost-boating through the scenery. 🏝️

Tentacle Visibility - Fixed (we think) so they can’t vanish into thin water. 🐙

Debris Syncing - Now all players see the same floating junk. ♻️

Tinkering Animation Fix - No more endless tinkering after repairs. 🔧

Silent Swimming - No footsteps while swimming or falling. 🏊

Lobby Death Bug - Players won’t randomly die when someone joins or leaves. 💀

Missing UI Sounds - Added hover sounds where they were missing. 🎚️

Shader Glitches - Patched for a smoother visual experience. 🎨

🔊 Audio & VOIP

Death Chat - You can now gossip from beyond the grave. ☠️

VOIP Stability - Fewer cutouts, clearer screams. 🎤

Added Community music - "Ye Cod Father" by Phrieksho / Reali-tGlitch has been added to the radio 📻

⚓ Quality of Life

Spectator Mode - Click to switch between players when spectating. 👀

Visible Spectator Head - You can now see your friends noggin yell at you from the grave. 💀

Thanks for sailing with us through these haunted waters! Your bug reports, cursed screenshots, and Steam reviews keep us rowing through the fog. If you’ve enjoyed the chaos, drop us a review and tell us what horrors you want to see next. 😄🎣