Hello players!

Finally, I've finished with random levels feature. There is one new map available after the update called "Fractal Abyss". This map has following features:

It comes in 3 sizes - small, medium and big This map consist of random rooms wielded together Generators spawn randomly within rooms and look different compared to other maps Minimap shows staircases for better orientation

I've also introduced some optimization tweaks in the patch.



Honestly, I'm not sure what I want to do next, as the game didn't meet certain sales goals and people don't write much what they like and not like within the community hub, so I'm at a crossroads.

If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to post it to the community hub!