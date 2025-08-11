 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19552152 Edited 11 August 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I've fixed the following bugs:

Reviewed the behavior of the choices and fixed an issue where other buttons would sometimes respond when a story was selected.

Revised and added to the game instructions to make them easier to understand.

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3690651
