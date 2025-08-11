I've fixed the following bugs:
Reviewed the behavior of the choices and fixed an issue where other buttons would sometimes respond when a story was selected.
Revised and added to the game instructions to make them easier to understand.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
I've fixed the following bugs:
Reviewed the behavior of the choices and fixed an issue where other buttons would sometimes respond when a story was selected.
Revised and added to the game instructions to make them easier to understand.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update