 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19552045 Edited 11 August 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes the following fixes and optimizations to improve your gameplay experience:

Drone Specialist

  • Permanently fixed mismatches between "Core Acquisition Count" and "Actual Drone Quantity"
    (Residual issue from partial fix in v0.6.1)

Hyper Reassembly

  • Fixed incorrect 【Elite】model loading when switching forms after acquiring 【Elite Cyborg】

  • Fixed loss of【Elite】unique skills after model loading during form switching

  • Fixed abnormal skill states when loading saved games

Quick Save & Shield Value

  • Fixed an issue where shield values were lost after loading quick save for last run.

Scene Lighting Adjustments

  • Optimized lighting schemes for specific scenes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2848741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link