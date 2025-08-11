This update includes the following fixes and optimizations to improve your gameplay experience:
Drone Specialist
Permanently fixed mismatches between "Core Acquisition Count" and "Actual Drone Quantity"
(Residual issue from partial fix in v0.6.1)
Hyper Reassembly
Fixed incorrect 【Elite】model loading when switching forms after acquiring 【Elite Cyborg】
Fixed loss of【Elite】unique skills after model loading during form switching
Fixed abnormal skill states when loading saved games
Quick Save & Shield Value
Fixed an issue where shield values were lost after loading quick save for last run.
Scene Lighting Adjustments
Optimized lighting schemes for specific scenes.
Changed files in this update