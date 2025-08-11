We're thrilled to announce that our retro action platformer Crystal Gaiden Origins is officially LIVE on Steam!

🔥 LIMITED TIME LAUNCH OFFER 🔥

Get 35% OFF during our launch celebration! This special discount ends on August 22nd, so don't miss your chance to grab this nostalgic adventure at an incredible price.

🎮PICK UP AND PLAY🎮

Jump into the ultimate NES-style action platformer experience! Whether you're a retro gaming veteran or new to the classic platformer scene, you'll feel right at home with tight controls and intuitive gameplay.

Six unique stages, each one brings its own distinct theme, challenging obstacles, and epic boss battles that will test your skills and determination.

🕹️NOSTALGIC EXPERIENCE🕹️

We've crafted genuine NES-era visuals and an unforgettable chiptune soundtrack that captures the true essence of 8-bit gaming. Every pixel and every note has been designed to transport you back to the golden age of platformers.

🔧 RECENT UPDATES & FIXES 🔧

We've also fixed and added some stuff based on what we hear and see from you! Here's a list:

Enhanced Stage 2 visuals to make environmental hazards more clearly visible

Adjusted Stage 3 and Stage 6 difficulty for better balance

New ending text and auto skip for outro

Adjusted text size in the intro and outro

New music for outro and stage clear

Added Portuguese and Traditional Chinese language support

Added visual indication for the bomb drone's targeting phase

Fixed UI display problems in Boss Rush mode

Fixed Stage 6 Hidden Item achievement not unlocking properly

Fixed Stage 1 Hidden Item getting pushed across the screen

Fixed Stage 6 environmental hazard collider

Fixed text indentation issues affecting multiple language localizations

Thank you for all your support and feedback! Wish you have fun!

Team ONI