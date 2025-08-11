 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 11 August 2025 Build 19551942 Edited 11 August 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to announce that our retro action platformer Crystal Gaiden Origins is officially LIVE on Steam!

🔥 LIMITED TIME LAUNCH OFFER 🔥

Get 35% OFF during our launch celebration! This special discount ends on August 22nd, so don't miss your chance to grab this nostalgic adventure at an incredible price.

🎮PICK UP AND PLAY🎮

Jump into the ultimate NES-style action platformer experience! Whether you're a retro gaming veteran or new to the classic platformer scene, you'll feel right at home with tight controls and intuitive gameplay.

Six unique stages, each one brings its own distinct theme, challenging obstacles, and epic boss battles that will test your skills and determination.

🕹️NOSTALGIC EXPERIENCE🕹️

We've crafted genuine NES-era visuals and an unforgettable chiptune soundtrack that captures the true essence of 8-bit gaming. Every pixel and every note has been designed to transport you back to the golden age of platformers.

🔧 RECENT UPDATES & FIXES 🔧

We've also fixed and added some stuff based on what we hear and see from you! Here's a list:

  • Enhanced Stage 2 visuals to make environmental hazards more clearly visible

  • Adjusted Stage 3 and Stage 6 difficulty for better balance

  • New ending text and auto skip for outro

  • Adjusted text size in the intro and outro

  • New music for outro and stage clear

  • Added Portuguese and Traditional Chinese language support

  • Added visual indication for the bomb drone's targeting phase

  • Fixed UI display problems in Boss Rush mode

  • Fixed Stage 6 Hidden Item achievement not unlocking properly

  • Fixed Stage 1 Hidden Item getting pushed across the screen

  • Fixed Stage 6 environmental hazard collider

  • Fixed text indentation issues affecting multiple language localizations

Thank you for all your support and feedback! Wish you have fun!

Team ONI

Changed files in this update

Depot 3675291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link