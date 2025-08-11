 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19551929 Edited 11 August 2025 – 08:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Further menu navigation improvements.
  • The settings bug in the main menu, which occurred after returning from a match, has been fixed.
  • The settings panel in the pause menu is temporarily disabled while we work on fixing it.

