Vanguard Princess Surprise Week – Day 1



We’re kicking off Vanguard Princess Surprise Week with a huge update!

Starting today, all versions of Vanguard Princess are now DRM Free on Steam!

That means you can now enjoy every edition of the game without needing to run Steam in the background. Simply download, play, and enjoy – anytime, anywhere.

This update applies to:

This is just Day 1 of our week-long celebration – we have more surprises coming, so stay tuned each day for the next reveal!

Play Vanguard Princess your way – starting now, DRM Free!