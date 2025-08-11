 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19551751 Edited 11 August 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Vanguard Princess Surprise Week – Day 1

We’re kicking off Vanguard Princess Surprise Week with a huge update!

Starting today, all versions of Vanguard Princess are now DRM Free on Steam!
That means you can now enjoy every edition of the game without needing to run Steam in the background. Simply download, play, and enjoy – anytime, anywhere.

This update applies to:

This is just Day 1 of our week-long celebration – we have more surprises coming, so stay tuned each day for the next reveal!

Play Vanguard Princess your way – starting now, DRM Free!

Changed files in this update

Windows DLC 1083590 Vanguard Princess Online Deluxe (1083590) Depot Depot 1083590
