 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19551672 Edited 12 August 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, DADOO Masters


It’s been a while since we last met, but we’re excited to bring you a new hotfix for DADOO Steam version. This update adds cross-play with mobile users and streamlines the experience by removing advertisements for them, preventing disconnections.

DADOO Changelog


We've just rolled out a new hotfix packed with crossplay. Here’s what’s new:

  • Cross-play is now available, Steam users can join matches with mobile players.
  • Fixed an issue where mobile users could potentially be disconnected after watching an ad.

Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for our game. We hope you enjoy quick hotfix as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!

Best Regards,
Algorocks

Website: https://algo.rocks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/algorocks
Twitter: https://x.com/algorocks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/algorocks/
Discord: https://discord.gg/AtfuUeU4Em

Changed files in this update

Depot 2230291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link