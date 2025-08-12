Greetings, DADOO Masters
It’s been a while since we last met, but we’re excited to bring you a new hotfix for DADOO Steam version. This update adds cross-play with mobile users and streamlines the experience by removing advertisements for them, preventing disconnections.
DADOO Changelog
We've just rolled out a new hotfix packed with crossplay. Here’s what’s new:
- Cross-play is now available, Steam users can join matches with mobile players.
- Fixed an issue where mobile users could potentially be disconnected after watching an ad.
Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for our game. We hope you enjoy quick hotfix as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!
Best Regards,
Algorocks
Website: https://algo.rocks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/algorocks
Twitter: https://x.com/algorocks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/algorocks/
Discord: https://discord.gg/AtfuUeU4Em
