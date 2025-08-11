 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19551567 Edited 11 August 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Final update for the current playtest ends 00:00 UTC, 12 August 2025.

Don’t forget to wishlist to get notified about the next playtest.

Thanks to everyone who joined and gave feedback!

Adds

  • Lock. Right-click a card in the shop to lock it. A locked card will always show up after a reroll.

  • Screenshake

  • Slash VFX when the unit takes damage

  • Start menu

  • Icons for atk/hp

  • White borders to improve contrast

Changes

  • Larger font size

Fun fact of the day

  • The concept of “locking” or “holding” items to prevent changes dates back to early card games, such as Magic: The Gathering (1993), where players could “tap” or “lock” cards to control their use. This mechanic inspired modern digital shop-lock systems, giving players more control over randomness.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3920831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link