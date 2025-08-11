Final update for the current playtest ends 00:00 UTC, 12 August 2025.
Thanks to everyone who joined and gave feedback!
Adds
Lock. Right-click a card in the shop to lock it. A locked card will always show up after a reroll.
Screenshake
Slash VFX when the unit takes damage
Start menu
Icons for atk/hp
White borders to improve contrast
Changes
Larger font size
Fun fact of the day
The concept of “locking” or “holding” items to prevent changes dates back to early card games, such as Magic: The Gathering (1993), where players could “tap” or “lock” cards to control their use. This mechanic inspired modern digital shop-lock systems, giving players more control over randomness.
