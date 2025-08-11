Final update for the current playtest ends 00:00 UTC, 12 August 2025.

Don’t forget to wishlist to get notified about the next playtest.

Thanks to everyone who joined and gave feedback!

Adds

Lock. Right-click a card in the shop to lock it. A locked card will always show up after a reroll.

Screenshake

Slash VFX when the unit takes damage

Start menu

Icons for atk/hp

White borders to improve contrast

Changes

Larger font size

Fun fact of the day