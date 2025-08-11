General:

- Added a toggle to the Machine Designer to auto arrange groups

- Improved GPU performance by implementing LODs for scene items



Bugs Fixed:

- Fixed enemy drone flight calculation bug

- Fixed machine efficiency not updating when machine is switched

- Fixed rocket launcher preview placement bug

- Fixed missing placement colliders for the large-wheel and fuel tanker parts

- Fixed blueprint load failure after previewing machine without printing it

- Fixed a crash when loading a game from the main menu

- And a few smaller bugs