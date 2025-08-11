General:
- Added a toggle to the Machine Designer to auto arrange groups
- Improved GPU performance by implementing LODs for scene items
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed enemy drone flight calculation bug
- Fixed machine efficiency not updating when machine is switched
- Fixed rocket launcher preview placement bug
- Fixed missing placement colliders for the large-wheel and fuel tanker parts
- Fixed blueprint load failure after previewing machine without printing it
- Fixed a crash when loading a game from the main menu
- And a few smaller bugs
Release Notes for 0.0.10b26 (August 9, 2025)
