《PAGUI》Update Announcement

Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, which includes optimizations and bug fixes to enhance game interactivity and stability. Below are the detailed update notes:

Optimizations

Communication Icon Optimization: The Exorcists’ communication icons are now more prominent and remain on the field longer, improving team coordination efficiency.

Bug Fixes

Body Protection Upgrade Fix: Fixed an issue where the Body Protection Upgrade talent did not properly activate when Body Protection I was gained via the GMO Banana V Fate Tablet.

Fate Tablet Duplicate Claim Fix: Addressed an issue where Fate Tablets could be claimed multiple times, ensuring proper claim logic.

PAGUI Development Team

August 11, 2025