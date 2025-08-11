 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19551521 Edited 11 August 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
《PAGUI》Update Announcement
Dear Players,
Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, which includes optimizations and bug fixes to enhance game interactivity and stability. Below are the detailed update notes:
Optimizations
Communication Icon Optimization: The Exorcists’ communication icons are now more prominent and remain on the field longer, improving team coordination efficiency.
Bug Fixes
Body Protection Upgrade Fix: Fixed an issue where the Body Protection Upgrade talent did not properly activate when Body Protection I was gained via the GMO Banana V Fate Tablet.
Fate Tablet Duplicate Claim Fix: Addressed an issue where Fate Tablets could be claimed multiple times, ensuring proper claim logic.
PAGUI Development Team
August 11, 2025

