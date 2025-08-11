This version introduces a MASSIVE optimization pass and pretty much infinite cap for any numbers... (huge pain)

Elemental Combination Powerups are introduced

Otherwise new fish from the contest are in.

And Jukebox now has speed control to have your own vaporwave or nightcore (or tiktok version for the young'ns) !

Have Fun!

Version 0.134:

** New Features **

- New Fishies

- Elemental Immunity -> Elemental Resistance (-90%)

- Jukebox speed control

- New Song in Jukebox for future mode

- DoT will now display

- Numbers will be truncated to reduce text overhead

- Hero Alignment will now double elemental buildup

** New Powerups **

- Hero alignment now applies 2x elemental stack

- Open Wounds (Bleed stacks increase elemental buildup rate. Stack X (1 + (Bleed /100))

- Gatling Combo (Increases melee combo multiplier count)

- Vaporize (fire + ice = instant damage proc)

- expedition totem buttons can now be held down

** Bugs / Adjustments **

- Fixed Starlit Biome Extra Rock collider outside of stage

- fixed tail offset for bird tail (down tail needs sprite overhaul)

- fixed special dingus color

- massive aura optimization

- reduced AI polling rate by 6x (massive perfomance boost)

- starter mission menu fix

- save bug fixes

- Fixed Integer overflow in adventure shop calculation (99.9% of you will never run into this)

- Special Dingus will now not override old dingus color

- Special Dingus tint issue fix

- Major weapon projectile checking rework

- new money cap increase...

- Siege Mode Wrong Weapon Display Fix

- removed enemy jitter from gravity code

- Run Recap Overflow Protection

- Enemy Health Overflow Implementation

- Enemy Health Overflow Fix (0 health enemies which only 1 guy will run into)

- fixed rare shop glitch in adventure mode

- Item Description won't overflow onto the next line now