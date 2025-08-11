System Changes
Ascension Progression: Clarified ascension unlock system
Ascension Level 1 unlocks upon completing the normal game
Subsequent ascension levels unlock sequentially after winning the previous level
Starting Boon Requirement: Players must now select a starting boon before beginning a game
This was an oversight on our part and is now mandatory for all new runs
Important Notice
Saved Games: Due to the starting boon requirement, we recommend starting a new game rather than loading existing saves to avoid potential compatibility issues
Bug Fixes
Past Run Logs: Corrected translation errors in run history display
Card Reward Panel: Fixed issue where closing the panel during animations could cause card errors
Panel can no longer be closed while animations are playing
User Interface Improvements
Main Menu: Added direct access to the feedback panel from the main menu
We apologize for the inconvenience regarding saved games. The starting boon requirement ensures a more stable gameplay experience moving forward.
