System Changes



Ascension Progression: Clarified ascension unlock system

Ascension Level 1 unlocks upon completing the normal game

Subsequent ascension levels unlock sequentially after winning the previous level



Starting Boon Requirement: Players must now select a starting boon before beginning a game

This was an oversight on our part and is now mandatory for all new runs



Important Notice

Saved Games: Due to the starting boon requirement, we recommend starting a new game rather than loading existing saves to avoid potential compatibility issues



Bug Fixes

Past Run Logs: Corrected translation errors in run history display

Card Reward Panel: Fixed issue where closing the panel during animations could cause card errors

Panel can no longer be closed while animations are playing



User Interface Improvements

Main Menu: Added direct access to the feedback panel from the main menu



We apologize for the inconvenience regarding saved games. The starting boon requirement ensures a more stable gameplay experience moving forward.