 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19551428 Edited 11 August 2025 – 07:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
System Changes

Ascension Progression: Clarified ascension unlock system
Ascension Level 1 unlocks upon completing the normal game
Subsequent ascension levels unlock sequentially after winning the previous level

Starting Boon Requirement: Players must now select a starting boon before beginning a game
This was an oversight on our part and is now mandatory for all new runs

Important Notice
Saved Games: Due to the starting boon requirement, we recommend starting a new game rather than loading existing saves to avoid potential compatibility issues

Bug Fixes
Past Run Logs: Corrected translation errors in run history display
Card Reward Panel: Fixed issue where closing the panel during animations could cause card errors
Panel can no longer be closed while animations are playing

User Interface Improvements
Main Menu: Added direct access to the feedback panel from the main menu

We apologize for the inconvenience regarding saved games. The starting boon requirement ensures a more stable gameplay experience moving forward.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link