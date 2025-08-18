Hello, survivors! It’s time to take your armoured cars and battle walkers out of the garage and fight for the most valuable treasures of the Wasteland, including some stylish and unique rewards. The “Battle for uranium” has started!

Attention! The “Battle for uranium” will last from August 18 to August 24! The “Clan confrontation” will be unavailable during the “Battle for uranium”. The mode will be available during even hours (GMT time).

Armoured cars with 10000–12000 PS can take part in the battles.

The battles are held in the format of PvP missions with collecting capsules, but without the armoured aircraft.

By taking part in battles, players earn personal rating points and move up the leaderboard.

This “Battle for uranium” is available for both single players and groups of players.

It is prohibited to use rotors in this mode.

Leaderboard

For moving up the leagues, the player receives the following rewards: Bronze: 50 Engineer badges Silver: 125 Engineer badges Gold: 5 uranium ore Elite: 10 uranium ore Master: 10 uranium ore

When the stage ends, the best players in the “Legend” league will receive additional rewards according to their placement: 1 place: 250 uranium ore 2–4 places: 200 uranium ore 5–8 places: 150 uranium ore 9–20 places: 100 uranium ore 21–60 places: 80 uranium ore 61–100 places: 50 uranium ore 101–250 places: 30 uranium ore 251–500 places: 10 uranium ore

The players who place 1–100 will additionally receive a safe with rewards, which will be added to player accounts upon claiming the safe. The higher your place in the leaderboard, the more rewards the safe will contain. The rewards from the safe will be available to the players until the next “Battle for uranium” ends in September.

Special challenges

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 1 time while having at least 1700 rating points. Reward: 1 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 2 times while having at least 1700 rating points. Reward: 2 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 2 times while having at least 1725 rating points. Reward: 2 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 2 times while having at least 1750 rating points. Reward: 1 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 2 times while having at least 1800 rating points. Reward: 2 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 3 times while having at least 1850 rating points. Reward: 2 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 2 times while having at least 1900 rating points. Reward: 2 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 2 times while having at least 1920 rating points. Reward: 2 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 2 times while having at least 1940 rating points. Reward: 2 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 3 times while having at least 1960 rating points. Reward: 2 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 4 times while having at least 1975 rating points. Reward: 2 uranium ore.

Win a battle in the “Battle for uranium” 8 times while having at least 2000 rating points. Reward: 5 uranium ore.

That’s all for now. Good luck in battles!