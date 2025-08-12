 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19551376
Welcome back, Ghost Hunters. We’ve got an update for you.

Today, we are excited to release the reworked Grafton Farmhouse alongside a handful of quality-of-life improvements. This update is available now across all platforms that Phasmophobia is available for.

We can’t wait to hear your thoughts and experiences on the new-look Grafton Farmhouse, so be sure to share these with us on stream and on social media.

Full patch notes: https://www.kineticgames.co.uk/blog/phasmophobia-grafton-rework-outnow

