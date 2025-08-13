- Made UI more consistent in settings after resetting a settings section
- Fixed wrong button assignment of controllers for switching tabs in settings screen
- Added fallback feature for saving game and settings in case no Steam ID is found (this should technically never happen, but it's always nice to have save-guarding) and added appropriate info message in start menu in case this occurs
Polishing and fixes of recent settings update
Improvements and fixes:
