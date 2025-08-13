 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19551373 Edited 13 August 2025 – 12:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements and fixes:
  • Made UI more consistent in settings after resetting a settings section
  • Fixed wrong button assignment of controllers for switching tabs in settings screen
  • Added fallback feature for saving game and settings in case no Steam ID is found (this should technically never happen, but it's always nice to have save-guarding) and added appropriate info message in start menu in case this occurs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2529051
Linux 64-bit Depot 2529052
