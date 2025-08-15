 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19551299 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Add one of three meat pigeons before each small game, with optional types including spells and profits

2. Add localized languages for Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean

3. Map update, currently two maps, namely rainforest and snow

Changed files in this update

Depot 3418671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link