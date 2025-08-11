 Skip to content
Major 11 August 2025 Build 19551262 Edited 11 August 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!


0.8.3


Content Added



Artifacts

ImageChanges

Green Gi
  • 🥕Fixed the issue where artifact effects would activate at abnormal positions due to traps.

    		• Frostium Ring
  • 🥕Changed the effect text to be more natural.

    		• Tero's Spirit Powder
  • 🥕The #Ember tag has been added.


    • Dungeons

    ImageChanges

    		Mole Stronghold
  • 🥕Changed unnatural tiles to be more natural.


    • Bug Fixes

    • 🥕Fixed the issue where items could be discarded in the game results window.
    • 🥕Fixed the issue that occurred when binding fast magic keys in duplicate while using a controller.
    • 🥕Fixed the issue where tags or items that don't appear in the game were being displayed.


    Multiplayer

    • 🥕Fixed the issue where crashes would occasionally occur when viewing another player's inventory while that player had placed the 'Stone Tablet' in the outer area.


    Other

    • 🥕Fixed some unnatural text to be more natural.



    If you have bugs or suggestions, please let us know through the Discord channel.
    If bugs or crashes occur, reporting via email through the path below will be very helpful.
    Thank you.
    Log file path
    C:\Users{Your_PC_Name}\AppData\LocalLow\TEAMHORAY\Sephiria
    Player.log file is the current session log.
    Player-prev.log file is the previous session log.
    team.horay.game@gmail.com

