0.8.3
Content Added
- Chapter 3 has been added.
- New cutscenes and quests matching Chapter 3 will be added.
- Chapter 3 has a slightly modified exploration path and adds 1 new stage type.
- 8 new monster types have been added.
- 1 new boss has been added.
- If you have already cleared Chapter 2, you must abandon your mid-save game to enter Chapter 3.
- Added 2 BGM tracks.
Artifacts
|Image
|Changes
|Green Gi
|Frostium Ring
|Tero's Spirit Powder
Dungeons
|Image
|Changes
|Mole Stronghold
Bug Fixes
- 🥕Fixed the issue where items could be discarded in the game results window.
- 🥕Fixed the issue that occurred when binding fast magic keys in duplicate while using a controller.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where tags or items that don't appear in the game were being displayed.
Multiplayer
- 🥕Fixed the issue where crashes would occasionally occur when viewing another player's inventory while that player had placed the 'Stone Tablet' in the outer area.
Other
- 🥕Fixed some unnatural text to be more natural.
