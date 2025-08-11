The August 8 patch was completed successfully. (KST 23:30)



The August 10 patch was completed successfully. (KST 01:00)



The August 10 patch was completed successfully. (KST 23:30)



[Patch Notes]

Fixed an issue where the new item “Cart” could easily pass through walls.



A warning message is now displayed when attempting to join a lobby with a different version.



Fixed an issue where creatures could get stuck in the floor after executing the Death Scene.



Significantly reduced the breakdown speed of relays.



Lowered the spawn rate of relics.



Fixed an issue where the battery level of items such as the “Flashlight” was not displayed correctly.



Fixed a bug where the “Black-and-White Photo” appeared in the relic display case without being obtained.



Fixed some causes of sudden game crashes.



Fixed an issue where the drowning challenge could not be completed.



Improved errors related to the “Tombstone with Moss Jelly” relic.



Adjusted the quality of reflection effects to reduce the load on the graphics card.



Removed unnecessary static lighting options.



Adjusted the game execution environment to reduce the likelihood of graphics card-related errors.



Fixed an issue in the tutorial where relays could not be selected from the minimap.



Fixed an issue where, after loading a game with the “4-Way Flashlight” relic activated, the flashlight battery displayed as 0.



Corrected some abnormal collision areas in the “Sewers” story map.



Fixed an issue where certain relics did not function on the client side.



Hello, this is the Backroom Company development team.First of all, we sincerely thank you for your interest in Backroom Company and for playing our game.We are an indie developer from Korea, and even after the official release, we continue to provide updates and improvements to deliver a better gaming experience.Even with the full version now released, we will keep rolling out various patches and content updates to further enhance the quality of the game.If you have experienced any inconveniences or bugs while playing, we sincerely apologize and will do our best to fix any discovered issues as quickly as possible.Your valuable feedback is a great help to us.While we cannot perfectly satisfy every player’s preference and play style, we will collect and apply as many opinions as possible to improve the game.[*] The August 11 patch was completed successfully. (KST 15:00)This patch includes the following fixes.Please review the details below for a better gameplay experience.We will continue to work to make Backroom Company an even better experience.Thank you for your continued support.