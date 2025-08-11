Hello again, shopkeepers!

Another week means another round of updates, and this one comes with a special new tool.



The Wand of Boxing

Renovating your shop and tired of spending forever moving furniture? Struggling with hard-to-reach or stuck items? The Wand of Boxing is here to help. You can now purchase it from the Book of Summoning. With this wand, you can quickly box up furniture from a distance, store it away, and even pack up item crates with a simple flick of the wrist.

Disclaimer: The wand works in an area of effect, so it can box up several items at once. It is best used for speed, not precision.



Polish and Bug Fixes

The land of Ursa keeps getting smoother. Some rough details have been polished, though a few stubborn ones remain. With help from the community, we have found and fixed several uncommon bugs to make things run better.



There is more on the way soon. Thank you again for the support!