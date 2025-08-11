 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19551181 Edited 11 August 2025 – 07:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hopefully most have you have backed up your saves but I expect no issues with the move to Steam Cloud saving. I tested this on my end and things worked fine. Let me know if any of you have issues.

  • Null Horizon - Exit Portal will always be open.
  • Null Horizon - A bug that didn't cycle through all the Prime pieces on last chest. (After level 3, the chest has a good chance of spawning every Prime Piece, not including Infusors).
  • Sharpshot - Bug didn't apply to Solar Rain.
  • Omni form - Spirit Points has more impact on damage.
  • Omni form - Strength Points has more impact on damage.
  • True Protector - Primal has more impact on damage.
  • True Protector - Destruction has more impact on damage.
  • Machine Blast - Buffed damage with Soulbinder.
  • Fury Volley/Rapid Volley/Traps - Damage buff


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2075721
