- Null Horizon - Exit Portal will always be open.
- Null Horizon - A bug that didn't cycle through all the Prime pieces on last chest. (After level 3, the chest has a good chance of spawning every Prime Piece, not including Infusors).
- Sharpshot - Bug didn't apply to Solar Rain.
- Omni form - Spirit Points has more impact on damage.
- Omni form - Strength Points has more impact on damage.
- True Protector - Primal has more impact on damage.
- True Protector - Destruction has more impact on damage.
- Machine Blast - Buffed damage with Soulbinder.
- Fury Volley/Rapid Volley/Traps - Damage buff
Patch 1.092 - Cloud Saves Enabled.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hopefully most have you have backed up your saves but I expect no issues with the move to Steam Cloud saving. I tested this on my end and things worked fine. Let me know if any of you have issues.
