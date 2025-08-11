Null Horizon - Exit Portal will always be open.



Null Horizon - A bug that didn't cycle through all the Prime pieces on last chest. (After level 3, the chest has a good chance of spawning every Prime Piece, not including Infusors).



Sharpshot - Bug didn't apply to Solar Rain.



Omni form - Spirit Points has more impact on damage.



Omni form - Strength Points has more impact on damage.



True Protector - Primal has more impact on damage.



True Protector - Destruction has more impact on damage.



Machine Blast - Buffed damage with Soulbinder.



Fury Volley/Rapid Volley/Traps - Damage buff



Hopefully most have you have backed up your saves but I expect no issues with the move to Steam Cloud saving. I tested this on my end and things worked fine. Let me know if any of you have issues.