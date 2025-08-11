 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19551144
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a minor hotfix that aims to address an issue where the battles with Frosty were not ending correctly.

The discord link in game has also been updated.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2935251
