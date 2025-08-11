Hello Bam Bam Boomers!

First of all we want to thank everyone that helped us through the early access and for that we are gifting every existing account 3 BBBOXes that and 5 Keys to open them!

We are removing the price to not gatekeep anyone that wants to try the game.

That's right! The game is now free to play!

So tell your friends and extended family and come to Bam Bam Boom together!

Playing Ranked along with unlocking characters, now gives you chances of gaining a BBBOX. The BBBOX contains customizations for playable characters and their props, but not all props are made equal.

Duplicate props can also be traded in our website!

Speaking of characters, you may notice a small thing that's now available! YES! New character, presenting what doesnt need any presenting:

Smolting

Like to have a new fit for your favorite character? See what's available in the shop!

This might be the full release but the development of the game is far from over , we still have a lot of things cooking that we are eager to show you in the following months.

Stay tuned and once again thank you for enjoying the game!

Sincerely

The Oh Baby Games team





Changelog for 0.1.235:

New Character, Smolting

Performance improvements

Customization screen now includes Props for each character

Right stick smash bindings enabled

Default gamepad scheme updated: Right stick is set to smash Left trigger binding is both dash and shield Tap to jump on Allow shielding with the dedicated shield button while holding a direction Dash back input is now more lenient Fixed bug that allowed you to keep falling while holding down near ledge platforms Float priority fix - Should especially make Pas and Bulma's moves that use floats more reliable

Settings now have frame selection (30-60)

Vsync On/Off

Dynamic Resolution (Dlss/Fidelity will also be active if enabled, note this works with TAA)

Shiba:

Normal attacks on-hit speed buff duration reduced to 2 seconds, previously 4 seconds.

Dark Shiba - Acceleration bonus reduced to 12%, previously 15%

Angel Shiba - Acceleration bonus reduced to 6%, previously 8%

Pas

Grab - Added forward movement boost and adjusted hitbox to be in front of Pas

Smolting