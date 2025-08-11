 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19551036 Edited 11 August 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bam Bam Boomers!

First of all we want to thank everyone that helped us through the early access and for that we are gifting every existing account 3 BBBOXes that and 5 Keys to open them!

We are removing the price to not gatekeep anyone that wants to try the game.

That's right! The game is now free to play!

So tell your friends and extended family and come to Bam Bam Boom together!

Playing Ranked along with unlocking characters, now gives you chances of gaining a BBBOX. The BBBOX contains customizations for playable characters and their props, but not all props are made equal.

Duplicate props can also be traded in our website!

Speaking of characters, you may notice a small thing that's now available! YES! New character, presenting what doesnt need any presenting:

Smolting

Like to have a new fit for your favorite character? See what's available in the shop!

This might be the full release but the development of the game is far from over, we still have a lot of things cooking that we are eager to show you in the following months.

Stay tuned and once again thank you for enjoying the game!

Sincerely

The Oh Baby Games team

Changelog for 0.1.235:

  • New Character, Smolting

  • Performance improvements

  • Customization screen now includes Props for each character

  • Right stick smash bindings enabled

  • Default gamepad scheme updated:

    Right stick is set to smash

    Left trigger binding is both dash and shield

    Tap to jump on

    Allow shielding with the dedicated shield button while holding a direction

    Dash back input is now more lenient

    Fixed bug that allowed you to keep falling while holding down near ledge platforms

    Float priority fix - Should especially make Pas and Bulma's moves that use floats more reliable

  • Settings now have frame selection (30-60)

  • Vsync On/Off

  • Dynamic Resolution (Dlss/Fidelity will also be active if enabled, note this works with TAA)

Shiba:

  • Normal attacks on-hit speed buff duration reduced to 2 seconds, previously 4 seconds.

  • Dark Shiba - Acceleration bonus reduced to 12%, previously 15%

  • Angel Shiba - Acceleration bonus reduced to 6%, previously 8%

Pas

  • Grab - Added forward movement boost and adjusted hitbox to be in front of Pas

Smolting

  • Down special - Added a bit of float when used in the air

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3370051
macOS Depot 3370052
