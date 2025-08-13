

Hey everyone!



Thank you all for the incredible support since launch. It’s been amazing to see your feedback, the secrets you’ve uncovered, and all the playthroughs popping up. This second update brings a splash of speed and clarity to your journey across Primal Planet, literally. 🐬🌊 Whether you’re still exploring or deep into the late game, this patch adds new ways to move, navigate, and uncover secrets.





🚀 What’s New in This Update!





DOLPHIN RIDING! 🐬💨🌊



🐬 Swim up to a dolphin to auto-grab its fin and ride!

💨 Swim twice as fast

｡˚○ No oxygen loss

🎮 Full control over movement

🌟 Bite with normal attack

💦 Let go with roll/dash button

🐬 Dolphins can also be found in rare deep locations





MAP IMPROVEMENTS! 🌍🗺️



🤫 Local maps now show how many secrets you’ve found!

🧭 In addition to your village, lost tribe members, the mountain tribe, underwater alien facility, and your daughter's location, the world map now also shows:



🔑💙 Blue Keycard

🔑🍊 Orange Keycard

🌀 Portals

🏕️ Potential village locations

🧩 Connections between different areas

🧑‍ Lost vilagers appear on your local map if you're in the same area

Note: Many of these only appear after the game's introduction. Before that you can simply follow a question mark or village icon in your local map.





OTHER FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS



💨 Swim Boosters no longer cause dashing, but still temporarily increase your speed and restore oxygen.

🗺️ Fixed an issue where unrevealed maps didn’t show level exits you’d already visited.

🚧 Fixed a progression-breaking bug that allowed players to bypass the mountain tribe trap sequence.



That’s all for now! As always, thank you for playing, exploring, and helping shape the world of Primal Planet. If you’ve been enjoying your time in the game, consider leaving a review—it really helps more people discover it. 🦕💚



- Albert van Zyl aka Seethingswarm

Developer of Primal Planet