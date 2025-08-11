 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19550917
Update notes via Steam Community

  • As per feedback added a very early quest to give you a bag.

  • Fixed some internal quest issues.

  • Inventory overflow fix - you no longer loose items if your inventory is full, rather they are saved and added back when your inventory has empty space.

