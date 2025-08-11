 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta THE FINALS Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19550847 Edited 11 August 2025 – 06:39:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed several issues that significantly affected gameplay.

We are currently receiving a large number of bug reports and are addressing them in order of priority.
If a reported issue has not been addressed, please be aware that it is currently being addressed.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

We have also started translating the profiles of the general heroes, which are currently untranslated, and plan to complete this translation by the end of August.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link