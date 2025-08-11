Fixed several issues that significantly affected gameplay.
We are currently receiving a large number of bug reports and are addressing them in order of priority.
If a reported issue has not been addressed, please be aware that it is currently being addressed.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
We have also started translating the profiles of the general heroes, which are currently untranslated, and plan to complete this translation by the end of August.
Demigoddess! 1.1.1 patch
Update notes via Steam Community
