Added Indigenous uniforms for Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters, and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Added placement of custom logos on kits
Added team line-ups display at match start
Added animation for match intro cut scenes and drop-down tries
Added fatigue and injuries to the quick interchange menu
Added new illegal tackle animations
Added new defensive tackle animations to defend line
Added taunt animations
Added tabs for user-created and downloaded stadiums in Academy
Added ability to restore official player stats
Updated logic for player positions in Career Mode
Updated player numbers with the line-up in Pro Team
Adjusted referee positioning based on plays in progress
Improved AI logic for attempting 20/40 kicks
Balanced Career Mode “Retire” and “Prodigy” rookies receive a small attribute boost
Balanced sidestep mechanic (reduced burst speed)
Balanced forwards speed
Adjusted stamina depletion rates
Improved in-play kicking
Improved player positioning around the Playmaker
Improved kick-off movement
Resolved Career Mode free agents to wear dedicated jerseys
Updated player visuals for various clubs
Updated stadium lighting
Refined crowd visuals
Updated 1895 Cup fixture appearance in Career and Competition modes
Updated match scorecard to show current half
Updated favourite and highlighted icons on Pro Team cards
Resolved power bar appearing during gameplay when no kick was being performed
Updated player positions in post-try cutscenes
Resolved grubber kicks counting as dead in goal
Improved Stadium Select UI
Improved stability
Patch Notes: 11 August 2025
Patch Notes: 11 August 2025
