Added Indigenous uniforms for Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters, and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Added placement of custom logos on kits

Added team line-ups display at match start

Added animation for match intro cut scenes and drop-down tries

Added fatigue and injuries to the quick interchange menu

Added new illegal tackle animations

Added new defensive tackle animations to defend line

Added taunt animations

Added tabs for user-created and downloaded stadiums in Academy

Added ability to restore official player stats

Updated logic for player positions in Career Mode

Updated player numbers with the line-up in Pro Team

Adjusted referee positioning based on plays in progress

Improved AI logic for attempting 20/40 kicks

Balanced Career Mode “Retire” and “Prodigy” rookies receive a small attribute boost

Balanced sidestep mechanic (reduced burst speed)

Balanced forwards speed

Adjusted stamina depletion rates

Improved in-play kicking

Improved player positioning around the Playmaker

Improved kick-off movement

Resolved Career Mode free agents to wear dedicated jerseys

Updated player visuals for various clubs

Updated stadium lighting

Refined crowd visuals

Updated 1895 Cup fixture appearance in Career and Competition modes

Updated match scorecard to show current half

Updated favourite and highlighted icons on Pro Team cards

Resolved power bar appearing during gameplay when no kick was being performed

Updated player positions in post-try cutscenes

Resolved grubber kicks counting as dead in goal

Improved Stadium Select UI

Improved stability