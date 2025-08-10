 Skip to content
Major 10 August 2025 Build 19550738 Edited 11 August 2025 – 06:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Celebrate 2.5 Years of SALVATIONLAND!
Enjoy a new launcher, enhanced UI and fonts, smoother animations, and a host of bug fixes!

Changelog:

- Updated and optimized post-processing effects: noise filter, SSAO, motion blur
- New game launcher – improved visuals and gamepad support
- Adjusted in-game graphics presets
- Improved appearance of the dialog window and changed the main font
- Changed subtitle font and in-game notes
- Added character animation interpolation
- Further optimized the NPC animation system
- Improved water shader quality in the levels of Chapter 2
- Fixed incorrect water surface lighting at night
- Faster fade-in and checkpoint loading when the player character dies
- Fixed typos in the documentation, including the user manual
- Fixed minor bugs.

🚨 A new game is required.

We are planning to release Update 3.0 in the near future, which will introduce online achievements and Steam trading cards. Stay tuned for news on Discord:

https://discord.gg/WWNcpFJzDJ

Changed files in this update

