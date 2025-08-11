 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19550625 Edited 11 August 2025 – 08:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Embark on a tropical adventure to gather this week’s collectible: Pineapples! 🍍

Each week, a new collectible will emerge for which you'll get rewards based on how many you've collected by next Monday, and this time, it's all about Pineapples! 🍍

Start collecting now and unlock AMAZING rewards 🤠

-Your Governor of Poker 3 Team

