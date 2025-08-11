 Skip to content
Major 11 August 2025 Build 19550599 Edited 11 August 2025 – 16:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Commanders, big news from the front! We’ve been hard at work improving Click and Conquer, and today we’re rolling out one of our biggest updates yet.

MacOS Support

Mac players, your time has come! Click and Conquer is now fully playable on macOS.

Steam Deck Verified

We’re happy to announce the game has officially passed Valve’s checks and is now Steam Deck Verified, take your bombing campaign on the go!

New Languages Added

Our forces are now fluent in even more languages! The game now supports:

  • Traditional Chinese (zh_Hant)

  • Italian (it)

  • Portuguese – Portugal (pt_PT)

  • Thai (th)

  • Polish (pl)

  • Danish (da)

  • Dutch (nl)

  • Finnish (fi)

  • Norwegian Bokmål (nb)

  • Swedish (sv-SE)

  • Hungarian (hu)

  • Czech (cs)

  • Romanian (ro)

  • Turkish (tr)

  • Bulgarian (bg)

  • Greek (el)

  • Ukrainian (uk)

  • Vietnamese (vi)

  • Indonesian (id)

Bug Fixes

  • Potential fix for the windowed mode bug that some players have been experiencing. If you’ve had trouble before, please give it another try and let us know!

Limited-Time Discount

To celebrate, Click and Conquer is 20% off for the next two weeks!
Now’s the perfect time to start your campaign—or gift it to a friend.

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and for blowing things up with us.
Onward to victory! 💣

