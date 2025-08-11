 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta THE FINALS Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19550588 Edited 11 August 2025 – 05:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Arrrr! This here be a story update.

Act I is complete!

We've made some pretty big changes to the narrative direction of Pixel Pirates and addressed some pain points, based on player feedback and in anticipation of what's to come:

  • Narrative Updates
  • Added Day-Night Cycle
  • Added Radial Menus for Tools/Consumables Selection
  • Added Parry Action
  • Added Experimental Keyboard and Mouse Controls
  • Fishing Updates
  • Remapped Sprinting to Right Trigger
  • Minor Bugfixes


Feel free to start a new game if you're curious about what's new, or simply keep playing on your current save and explore familiar areas if you'd rather keep your progress.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3343443
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3343444
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link