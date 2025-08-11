Narrative Updates



Added Day-Night Cycle



Added Radial Menus for Tools/Consumables Selection



Added Parry Action



Added Experimental Keyboard and Mouse Controls



Fishing Updates



Remapped Sprinting to Right Trigger



Minor Bugfixes



Arrrr! This here be a story update.Act I is complete!We've made some pretty big changes to the narrative direction of Pixel Pirates and addressed some pain points, based on player feedback and in anticipation of what's to come:Feel free to start a new game if you're curious about what's new, or simply keep playing on your current save and explore familiar areas if you'd rather keep your progress.