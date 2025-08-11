Act I is complete!
We've made some pretty big changes to the narrative direction of Pixel Pirates and addressed some pain points, based on player feedback and in anticipation of what's to come:
- Narrative Updates
- Added Day-Night Cycle
- Added Radial Menus for Tools/Consumables Selection
- Added Parry Action
- Added Experimental Keyboard and Mouse Controls
- Fishing Updates
- Remapped Sprinting to Right Trigger
- Minor Bugfixes
Feel free to start a new game if you're curious about what's new, or simply keep playing on your current save and explore familiar areas if you'd rather keep your progress.
Changed files in this update