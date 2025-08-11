 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19550522 Edited 11 August 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

KKCKC 0.5.2 Version has been updated.


New Keycaps

  • Added 4 new ability keycaps.


Bug Fix

  • Improved the "Joystick" electronics.
  • Fixed a bug where previous data was retained when using quick restart.
  • Improved the performance of the "Sentry Gun" active.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Scouter" keycap did not function.
  • Fixed a bug that occurred when using the "Caps Lock" keycap.
  • Changed the "Mirror" keycap to the "Frog Bullet" keycap.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would stop progressing after some battles.

Changed files in this update

