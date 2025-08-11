KKCKC 0.5.2 Version has been updated.
New Keycaps
- Added 4 new ability keycaps.
Bug Fix
- Improved the "Joystick" electronics.
- Fixed a bug where previous data was retained when using quick restart.
- Improved the performance of the "Sentry Gun" active.
- Fixed a bug where the "Scouter" keycap did not function.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when using the "Caps Lock" keycap.
- Changed the "Mirror" keycap to the "Frog Bullet" keycap.
- Fixed a bug where the game would stop progressing after some battles.
Changed files in this update