Features
- Added an End of Run event
- Reworked Scrap & Part Recycling systems
- Scrap is now awarded upon winning a run, with different amounts awarded by the different difficulties
- Recycling weapons now rewards SCM, a currency used for purchasing new parts and, eventually, improving owned parts (part shop is in progress)
Changes & Balance
- Several Knight Shells have been redesigned
- Starter weapons in the Armory can no longer roll with Augments
- Changed some default menu keybinds
- Enemy spawn interval is no longer doubled after the Transporter is activated
- Slightly more interactables will now spawn
- Reward boxes now have a lighter base color and an easier to see light color to improve visibility
- Fewer militia soldiers will spawn starting on stage 2
- Lightning AoE no longer provides energy restoration to friendly characters
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a typo in the individual part damage resistances
- Fixed a bug causing some enemies to drop parts with invalid shells
- Fixed a bug causing most enemy bosses to drop twice as many parts as intended
- Fixed some End of Run stats not showing up as intended
Changed files in this update