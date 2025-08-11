 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19550468
Update notes via Steam Community
Big changes here. There's no a way to "win," as well as a consistent way to earn scrap. Scrap is also no longer earned from parts- more to come on what your part currency will be used for

Features
  • Added an End of Run event
  • Reworked Scrap & Part Recycling systems

- Scrap is now awarded upon winning a run, with different amounts awarded by the different difficulties
- Recycling weapons now rewards SCM, a currency used for purchasing new parts and, eventually, improving owned parts (part shop is in progress)

Changes & Balance
  • Several Knight Shells have been redesigned
  • Starter weapons in the Armory can no longer roll with Augments
  • Changed some default menu keybinds
  • Enemy spawn interval is no longer doubled after the Transporter is activated
  • Slightly more interactables will now spawn
  • Reward boxes now have a lighter base color and an easier to see light color to improve visibility
  • Fewer militia soldiers will spawn starting on stage 2
  • Lightning AoE no longer provides energy restoration to friendly characters


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a typo in the individual part damage resistances
  • Fixed a bug causing some enemies to drop parts with invalid shells
  • Fixed a bug causing most enemy bosses to drop twice as many parts as intended
  • Fixed some End of Run stats not showing up as intended

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534601
