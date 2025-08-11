Added an End of Run event



Reworked Scrap & Part Recycling systems



Several Knight Shells have been redesigned



Starter weapons in the Armory can no longer roll with Augments



Changed some default menu keybinds



Enemy spawn interval is no longer doubled after the Transporter is activated



Slightly more interactables will now spawn



Reward boxes now have a lighter base color and an easier to see light color to improve visibility



Fewer militia soldiers will spawn starting on stage 2



Lightning AoE no longer provides energy restoration to friendly characters



Fixed a typo in the individual part damage resistances



Fixed a bug causing some enemies to drop parts with invalid shells



Fixed a bug causing most enemy bosses to drop twice as many parts as intended



Fixed some End of Run stats not showing up as intended



Big changes here. There's no a way to "win," as well as a consistent way to earn scrap. Scrap is also no longer earned from parts- more to come on what your part currency will be used forFeatures- Scrap is now awarded upon winning a run, with different amounts awarded by the different difficulties- Recycling weapons now rewards SCM, a currency used for purchasing new parts and, eventually, improving owned parts (part shop is in progress)Changes & BalanceBug Fixes