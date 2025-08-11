Fixed: Cancelling or replacing equipment after carrying medicinal food will result in the deduction of corresponding additional attributes.

If a player has already encountered this issue, they can use the following steps to fix it.

1. Remove all equipment in the game, leave the equipment slots empty, close the game, and do not use alt+F4 (important)

2. Turn off the cloud save function of this game.

3. In the path of the game save, go to C: \ Users \ Your computer name \ AppData \ Local \ MJLHProject \ Saved \ SaveGames

Delete the AbyssEschatonSaveStats.sav file (this archive file only records the attribute values of additional equipment and will not affect inventory equipment)

4. Open the game and confirm that all attributes of the additional equipment are 0.

5. When enabling the Steam cloud save function, select the local save as the latest.

I sincerely apologize to all players who have encountered this issue.