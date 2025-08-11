Greetings everyone, here’s what’s new in this update:

T-Spin Quad arrives



Thanks to community player Sunday for the idea!

\[Match-3] mode now includes T-Spin Quad, plus Mini T-Spin Triple and Mini T-Spin Quad.

Pulling these off will grant you a big score boost.

In versus mode, they’ll send a hefty amount of trash lines to your opponent.

\[Match-3] Clear Condition Change

Changed from “Matches 40” to “Reach 1000 Score”

Improvements

On the main menu, the \[Reward] button description now displays in full.

The Back button on the main menu can now be selected using a controller or keyboard arrow keys.

Fixes

Poker mode statistics in Weekly Tasks will now be counted correctly.

Fixed an issue where unexpected combos could appear in rare field conditions.

Enjoy the game!