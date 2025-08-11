 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Battlefield™ V Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19550307 Edited 11 August 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone, here’s what’s new in this update:

T-Spin Quad arrives


Thanks to community player Sunday for the idea!
\[Match-3] mode now includes T-Spin Quad, plus Mini T-Spin Triple and Mini T-Spin Quad.

  • Pulling these off will grant you a big score boost.

  • In versus mode, they’ll send a hefty amount of trash lines to your opponent.

\[Match-3] Clear Condition Change

Changed from “Matches 40” to “Reach 1000 Score”

Improvements

  • On the main menu, the \[Reward] button description now displays in full.

  • The Back button on the main menu can now be selected using a controller or keyboard arrow keys.

Fixes

  • Poker mode statistics in Weekly Tasks will now be counted correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where unexpected combos could appear in rare field conditions.

Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3668531
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3668532
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link